Skip navigation!
ADVERTISEMENT
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Beauty
Skin Care
Pixi
Pixi Antioxidant Tonic
£18.00
£12.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Sephora UK
Need a few alternatives?
Kora Organics
Turmeric Brightening & Exfoliating Mask
BUY
$57.60
$72.00
The Iconic
promoted
Mary Kay
Exfoliating Scrub
BUY
$20.00
Mary Kay
The Ordinary
7% Toning Solution
BUY
£11.50
Sephora
Paula's Choice
Skin Perfecting 2% Bha Liquid Exfoliant
BUY
$35.00
Sephora
More from Pixi
Pixi
On-the-glow Blush
BUY
$33.00
Sephora Australia
Pixi
Liquid Fairy Lights In Pixigreen
BUY
£15.00
Pixi
Pixi
Pixi Glow Tonic
BUY
$56.95
Amazon Australia
Pixi
Glow Tonic With Glycolic Acid
BUY
$26.90
$29.00
Amazon
More from Skin Care
Ole Henriksen
Best + Brightest Mini Skincare Starter Set
BUY
$73.00
Sephora Australia
Peter Thomas Roth
Firmx Collagen Eye Cream
BUY
$47.60
$68.00
Ulta
Good Light
Moon Glow Milky Toning Lotion
BUY
$14.40
$24.00
Ulta Beauty
CeraVe
Pm Lotion Face Moisturize
BUY
$11.99
$19.99
Ulta
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted