D.S. & DURGA is exclusive to MECCA The MECCA view: The pistachio is an elegant nut. It's also a fun nut. It's around good climes and everyone seems to dig it. This fragrance evokes the dank and unabashedly sweet scent. Fragrance notes: Woody and aromatic Pair it with: D.S. & DURGA Plumes Escentric Molecules Molecule 01 Costa Brazil Sol Sunlight Body Oil Direct from the brand: "I think pistachio is an elegant nut. It's also a fun nut. It's around good climes and everyone seems to dig it. We made this on a whim - a fragrance with no story that just evokes the fun of pistachio (especially as a dessert flavor). It was a STUDIO JUICE (limited edition of 100 bottles). People went nuts for the concept (pun somewhat intended) and we knew we had to add it to the line. It's dank and unabashedly sweet which is something I don't normally do." - David Seth Moltz, co-founder D.S & Durga