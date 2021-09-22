Nili Lotan x Target

Pinstripe High-rise Wide Leg Trousers

$45.00

Specifications Sizing: Womens Material: 80% Polyester, 14% Rayon, 6% Spandex Garment Length: Full Closure Style: Fly Button and Zipper Inseam Length: 32 Inches Rise: High Rise Fit: Wide Leg with a Casual Fit Pockets: Side Inner Pocket Care and Cleaning: Machine Wash & Tumble Dry Street Date: September 25, 2021 TCIN: 82637564 UPC: 195994255045 Item Number (DPCI): 251-01-2694 Origin: Imported Description The Pinstripe High-Rise Wide Leg Trousers from Nili Lotan x Target make a chic addition to any woman's wardrobe. A simple black and white color palette channels designer Nili Lotan's minimalist approach, with pleats down the front adding a sophisticated touch. A high waist and wide legs work together to create a '70s-inspired aesthetic, while thin white pinstripes running the length of the pants balance out the wide legs for a sleek look that works with blouses, sweaters and more for a versatile piece. Exploring the tension between high and low, designer Nili Lotan brings her sophisticated, minimalist approach to Target for this limited edition Fall Designer Collection. By blending European simplicity with ’70s Americana cool, Nili creates pieces as versatile as they are timeless.