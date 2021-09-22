Nili Lotan x Target

Pinstripe Classic Blazer

$50.00

Fit & style Model is wearing size 1X in video Pinstripe blazer makes a classic layering piece Black blazer with white pinstripes for chic aesthetic Single button lets you wear it open or closed Easy to dress up or down Specifications Sizing: Womens Material: 80% Polyester, 14% Rayon, 6% Spandex Fit: Casual Fit Length: Below Waist Garment Style: Long Sleeve, Front Button Cuff Type: No Cuff Pockets: Chest Inner Pocket, Front Flap Pocket Number of Pockets: 3 Garment lapel details: Notched Lapels Care and Cleaning: Machine Wash & Tumble Dry Street Date: September 25, 2021 TCIN: 82637443 UPC: 195994254291 Item Number (DPCI): 251-01-2625 Origin: Imported Description A minimalist color palette and striking pinstripes make the Pinstripe Classic Blazer from Nili Lotan x Target a versatile addition to any wardrobe. White pinstripes are set against the black blazer for a sleek and chic look, with a single-breasted style that looks great whether buttoned closed or left open. The classic blazer cut works well with anything from dress pants to jeans to dresses for a piece that's easy to layer and style. Exploring the tension between high and low, designer Nili Lotan brings her sophisticated, minimalist approach to Target for this limited edition Fall Designer Collection. By blending European simplicity with ’70s Americana cool, Nili creates pieces as versatile as they are timeless. If the item details above aren’t accurate or complete, we want to know about it. Report incorrect product info.