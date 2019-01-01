Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Home & Decor
Décor
Hay
Pinocchio Rug
$285.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Danish Design Store
Need a few alternatives?
DETAILS
LEIF
Paint Palette Striped Rug
$48.00
from
LEIF
BUY
DETAILS
Trish Andersen & Maureen Walsh
Sand Sweeper Area Rug
$98.00
from
Uncommon Goods
BUY
DETAILS
H&M
Patterned Cotton Rug
$29.99
from
H&M
BUY
DETAILS
CB2
Haberdas Rug
$39.99
from
CB2
BUY
More from Hay
DETAILS
Hay
Serving Tray
$40.00
from
Hay
BUY
DETAILS
Hay
'borosilicate Mug', Pink
$25.00
from
WallpaperSTORE*
BUY
DETAILS
Hay
"time" 30 Minute Sand Timer
£25.00
from
HUH Store
BUY
DETAILS
Hay
He She It Bath Towel By Nathalie Du Pasquier
£29.00
£24.65
from
Made In Design
BUY
More from Décor
DETAILS
Kerala
Natural Jute Rug, Natural And Brown, 6' Round
$249.85
$112.43
from
Houzz
BUY
DETAILS
Toast
Elina Linen Throw
£145.00
from
Toast
BUY
DETAILS
The French Bedroom Company
Colette Pale Grey Bedspread
£130.00
from
The French Bedroom Company
BUY
DETAILS
Brayden Studio
Morrill 82" Tree Floor Lamp
$230.00
$139.33
from
Wayfair
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted