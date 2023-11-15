Too Faced

Pinker Times Ahead Eyeshadow Palette

$39.00 $19.50

Buy Now Review It

At Sephora

This award-winning unique formula is completely invisible and packed with native Australian botanical extracts. It not only sets your make-up, but also is filled with skin beneficial antioxidants to add hydration, moisture and a luminous glow to your skin. Infused with Hyaluronic Acid, antioxidant-filled Watermelon Extract and Vitamin C-rich Kakadu Plum, it can be worn over your makeup or naked, perfect for carrying in your handbag and topping up. Zero whitecast, 100% good vibes! NOTE: Designed for topping up your SPF, please wear SPF50 underneath your makeup applied 20 minutes before you leave the house. Do not spray near your eyes. Size: 100mL / 3.38 fl oz All orders containing the SPF50+ Hydrating Glow Mist will be dispatched on Friday 25th May.