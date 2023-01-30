JoeRita

Pink Plush Portable Travel Cosmetic Case

Lovely Design:It is designed on cute game character,which is popular among people.With big eyes,happy face and pink body,it is like a stuffed toy when it is full of items. Soft Plush Material:This pink makeup bag is made of PP cotton.It is very soft to touch,skin-friendly and high quality. Perfect Size:20cm*10cm/7.8*4in.Suitable Size for your daily products like makeup brushes,notebook,mobile phone,key and so on.Lightweight but enough space. Wide Application:It can be used as a cosmetic bag, travelling bag, toiletry bag or even a wallet. Perfect for trip,tourism, vacation, holiday,business trip and many kinds of outdoor activities. A Cute Gift:With its lovely big eyes,it is a great gift for girls,friends,relatives,kids on their birthday,Christmas,family gathering and festivals.They can be interested by this cute gift.