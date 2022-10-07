Sergio Hudson x Target

Pink Cropped Blazer

$50.00

Specifications Sizing: Womens Material: 32% Recycled Polyester, 61% Polyester, 7% Spandex Length: At Waist Garment Style: Long Sleeve, Front Button Fit: Casual Fit Cuff Type: No Cuff Garment Details: No Pocket Number of Pockets: 0 Care and Cleaning: Machine Wash & Tumble Dry Street Date: October 9, 2022 TCIN: 86172452 UPC: 196761006280 Item Number (DPCI): 251-01-5986 Origin: Imported Description This Cropped Blazer from Sergio Hudson x Target makes a perfect addition to your stylish wardrobe. Made from a soft fabric blend, this cropped blazer is designed in a casual fit complete with a single front button and six-button cuffs on the long sleeves. Boasting a vibrant pink hue, it also features a cropped at-waist length to finish off the look. Known for his immaculate tailoring and jewel tone hues, Sergio Hudson brings his trademark glamour and technicolor elegance to Target for this limited-edition Fall Designer Collection. Combining flattering silhouettes with bold patterns, these pieces showcase the power and strength of femininity. Recycled Polyester We designed this product using at least 20% recycled polyester (excluding trimmings, ornamentation, interlinings, and linings; see Specifications for full material content details) – another way we’re committed to promoting sustainability. If the item details above aren’t accurate or complete, we want to know about it.