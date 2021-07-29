Leo Flowers

Pink Cloud Posy

£50.00

Buy Now Review It

At Leo Flowers

A set of three stems including: 1 x Cafe au Lait dahlia 1 x blue delphinium spray 1 x pink camellia ——————————— Current lead time until dispatch for all orders is 1 - 4 weeks. Tallest stem measures approximately 45cm tall. Wire stems can be bent or cut to the desired size and shape. All flowers are made individually by hand and so slight variations in colour, shape and size will occur. Small imperfections are all part of your handmade product. Vase not included.