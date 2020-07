Topshop

Pink Check Organza Shirt Dress

£49.00

Buy Now Review It

At Topshop

Add a hint of pattern to your dressed up wardrobe with our pink all over check organza shirt dress. We are just loving the styling of this number, looking the part day or evenings. 69% Viscose, 25% Nylon, 6% Polyester. Machine wash.Model's height is 5'9 and she wears a size 8.