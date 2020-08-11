Pink & Black React Element 55 Sneakers

Low-top lightweight knit textile sneakers in pink. Round toe. Lace-up closure in white featuring topstitch detailing in blue. Logo printed in black at tongue. Grosgrain pull-loop in blue at heel collar. Embossed logo and signature Swoosh in black at outer side. Reinforced heel counter featuring rubberized trim with topstitching in black. Lightweight foam rubber midsole in white featuring signature treaded rubber pods in blue. Supplier color: Black/White Upper: textile, synthetic. Sole: rubber. Imported.