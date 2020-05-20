YGN Collective

Pink And Orange Diamond Design Basket

£25.00

At YGN Collective

Upcycled baskets woven by May Zun Chit and her family near Pakkoku, Magway Region. Pieces of pallet banding, usually stapled across crates for shipping, are woven to create lasting baskets. Weaving these baskets is the only source of livelihood for May Zun Chit and her family, some of whom are living with physical disabilities or are very elderly. This type of basket is a feature of everyday life across Myanmar due to their sturdiness, durability and water resistant properties. XS: 23h x 13w x 30l (cm) S: 26h x 14w x 32l (cm) M: 28.5h x 16w x 36l (cm) L: 30h x 17w x 38l (cm) XL: 33h x 19w x 41l (cm)