Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
The Ultimate Getaway Style Guide
Farrow
Pina Maxi Dress
$98.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Need Supply Co
Featured in 1 story
This Summer Trend Is Bringing Back The Baby Tee
by
Ray Lowe
Need a few alternatives?
Our Second Nature
Button-down Fitted Dress
$82.00
from
Our Second Nature
BUY
American Apparel
Mircro-mesh Long Scoop Back Dress
$35.00
from
American Apparel
BUY
Reformation
Westlake Dress
$258.00
from
Reformation
BUY
Elizabeth Suzann
Georgia Midi
$218.00
from
Elizabeth Suzann
BUY
More from Farrow
Farrow
Emery Glitter Scrunchie
$16.00
$10.99
from
Need Supply
BUY
Farrow
Elodie Tie Dye Dress
$108.00
$42.99
from
Need Supply
BUY
Farrow
Chantal Ruffled Dress
$88.00
$66.00
from
Need Supply
BUY
Farrow
Marie Embroidered Skirt
$88.00
from
Need Supply
BUY
More from Dresses
Lost + Wander
Weekend Getaway Midi Dress
$108.00
$32.00
from
Verishop
BUY
Free People
Coronado Maxi Dress
$98.00
from
Free People
BUY
Eloquii
V-neck A-line Dress
$99.95
from
Eloquii
BUY
Urban Outfitters
Dobby Puff Sleeve Babydoll Dress
$69.00
from
Urban Outfitters
BUY
More from Trends
Shoes
The Summer Of Big-Toe Shoes
I was a teenager when I got my first pair of flip flops. Up until then, flip flops were contraband material in my household, because according to my
by
Connie Wang
Shopping
2019 Is The Year Clogs Are Finally Going To Happen
It didn’t happen when Christopher Kane tried back in 2016, and it didn’t happen when Balenciaga tried again in 2017. But three tries make a trend, and
by
Carly Ostroff
Fashion
Down To Earth: Has 2019 Killed The Heel?
Once, in my early 20s, I had a panic attack so dramatic that my roommates decided to take me to the emergency room. While the others waited for the taxi
by
Lauren Bravo
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted