Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Intimates
ThirdLove
Pima Cotton Thong
$12.00
Buy Now
Review It
At ThirdLove
The ultimate go-to underwear. Pima cotton is the softest around, and its breathability and strength sets a whole new standard. Super comfortable without an underwear line in sight. Once you put it on, you won’t think twice about it.
Featured in 1 story
Butt-Flossers Confess: These Are The Best Thongs
by
Emily Ruane
Need a few alternatives?
DETAILS
Myla
Dainty Embroidery Thong
$115.00
from
Myla
BUY
DETAILS
Calvin Klein
Modern Cotton Thong
$20.00
from
Urban Outfitters
BUY
DETAILS
J.Crew
Cotton Thong With Geometric Lace Trim
$12.50
$8.99
from
J.Crew
BUY
DETAILS
Hanky Panky
Regular Rise Lace Thong
$22.00
from
Nordstrom
BUY
More from ThirdLove
DETAILS
ThirdLove
Lace Back Cheeky
$24.00
from
ThirdLove
BUY
DETAILS
ThirdLove
24/7™ Classic Nursing Bra
$72.00
from
ThirdLove
BUY
DETAILS
ThirdLove
24/7 Classic Strapless Bra
$68.00
from
ThirdLove
BUY
DETAILS
ThirdLove
24/7 Seamless Stripe Wireless Bra, Sizes 32a-dd - 40a-b
$68.00
from
ThirdLove
BUY
More from Intimates
DETAILS
Ganni
Recycled Printed Accessories Stockings
$60.00
from
Ganni
BUY
DETAILS
Torrid
Black High Waist Lace Cheeky Panty
$18.89
from
Torrid
BUY
DETAILS
Wacoal
Fire And Lace Boyshort
$28.00
from
Wacoal
BUY
DETAILS
Uniqlo
Women Boyshorts
$5.90
$3.90
from
Uniqlo
BUY
More from Shopping
Shopping
Tote Your Computer In Style With One Of These Sleek Laptop Bags
These days, our laptops and phones rattle around in our bags like a set of loose keys. The reverence we once had for our pricey electronics seems to be
by
Ray Lowe
Fashion
The Best Under-$150 Buys Of The Month
With every new season comes a new crop of eye candy to shop for. But navigating the new arrivals section can feel daunting: With the overload of emerging
by
Eliza Huber
Shopping
19 White Pieces To Wear After Labor Day, Because Nobody Tells Us ...
We all know that fashion “rules” are the most fun when they’re broken, and the supposed forbidden-ness of wearing white after Labor Day might be one
by
Emily Ruane
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted