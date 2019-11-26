Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
MORE
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Jewelry
Necklaces
Éliou
Pietro Necklace
$160.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Éliou
*Please allow 3-5 business days before shipment for product to be made
Need a few alternatives?
Jenny Bird
Modernist Monogram Pendant
$90.00
from
Jenny Bird
BUY
Sydney Evan
Diamond Zodiac Charm Necklace
$815.00
from
Sydney Evan
BUY
JANE BASCH DESIGNS
3-initial Necklace
$325.00
from
Nordstrom
BUY
Leigh Miller
+ Net Sustain Dusk Silver Necklace
£168.73
from
Net-A-Porter
BUY
More from Éliou
Éliou
Pietro Necklace
$160.00
from
Éliou
BUY
Éliou
Tropea Necklace
$200.00
from
Éliou
BUY
Éliou
Pearl And Shell Necklace
$128.00
$96.00
from
Net-A-Porter
BUY
Éliou
Rhone Necklace
$340.00
from
Éliou
BUY
More from Necklaces
Jenny Bird
Modernist Monogram Pendant
$90.00
from
Jenny Bird
BUY
Sydney Evan
Diamond Zodiac Charm Necklace
$815.00
from
Sydney Evan
BUY
JANE BASCH DESIGNS
3-initial Necklace
$325.00
from
Nordstrom
BUY
Leigh Miller
+ Net Sustain Dusk Silver Necklace
£168.73
from
Net-A-Porter
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted