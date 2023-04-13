United States
- Switch To
- United Kingdom
- Germany
- France
- Australia
UO
Picnic Time Midi Dress
$89.00$49.99
At Urban Outfitters
Product Sku: 80267487; Color Code: 012 Light & airy midi dress from UO. Gauzy v-neck top tied at peekaboo front and topped with puff sleeves. The tiered crinkled midi skirt is trimmed with tonal ruffles for a sweet touch. Only available at UO. Content + Care - Cotton, nylon, polyester - Machine wash - Imported Size + Fit - Model in Black is 5’9" and wearing size Small - Measurements taken from size Small - Length: 49.75"