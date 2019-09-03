Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Shoes
Sandals
Intentionally Blank
Picnic Mini Wedge
$195.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Free People
Show-stopping wedge mules featuring a sparkling metallic design with an intertwined strap.
Featured in 1 story
Wedges Are Back And We Are Here For It
by
Emily Ruane
Need a few alternatives?
DETAILS
Charlotte Stone
Ama
$274.00
from
Charlotte Stone
BUY
DETAILS
Opening Ceremony
Grunge Wedge Sandal
$345.95
from
SoleStruck
BUY
DETAILS
About Arianne
Costa Sunset
€230.00
from
About Arianne
BUY
DETAILS
Maryam Nassir Zadeh
Olympia Wedge Sandals
$440.00
from
Opening Ceremony
BUY
More from Intentionally Blank
DETAILS
Intentionally Blank
Pixie Suede Ankle Boot
$229.00
$106.99
from
Intentionally Blank
BUY
DETAILS
Intentionally Blank
Jessica Patent Flat In Mustard
C$228.89
C$97.88
from
Need Supply Co
BUY
DETAILS
Intentionally Blank
Patent Flat In Mustard
$159.00
$67.99
from
Need Supply
BUY
DETAILS
Intentionally Blank
Intentionally Blank Willow Black Sandals
$145.00
$90.00
from
Urban Outfitters
BUY
More from Sandals
DETAILS
Jeffrey Campbell
Kaine Sandals
$90.00
from
Jeffrey Campbell
BUY
DETAILS
Zara
Blue Collection Metallic Leather Mid-heel Shoes
$99.90
from
Zara
BUY
DETAILS
ATP Atelier
Canda Leather Sandals
$390.00
from
Net-A-Porter
BUY
DETAILS
Loeffler Randall
Knotted Wrap Sandal In White
$350.00
from
Need Supply
BUY
More from Shopping
Shopping
Tote Your Computer In Style With One Of These Sleek Laptop Bags
Ray Lowe
Sep 3, 2019
Fashion
The Best Under-$150 Buys Of The Month
With every new season comes a new crop of eye candy to shop for. But navigating the new arrivals section can feel daunting: With the overload of emerging
by
Eliza Huber
Shopping
19 White Pieces To Wear After Labor Day, Because Nobody Tells Us ...
We all know that fashion “rules” are the most fun when they’re broken, and the supposed forbidden-ness of wearing white after Labor Day might be one
by
Emily Ruane
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted