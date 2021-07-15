California Picnic

Picnic Basket For 4 Person

$79.99 $59.97

Buy Now Review It

California picnic newest complete picnic set: unmatched in quality and durability - high quality set includes: 4 x ceramic plates, 4 x stainless steel forks, 4 x stainless steel knives, 4 x stainless steel spoons, 4 x wine glasses, 4 x cotton napkins, salt and pepper shakers, 1 x bottle opener and a free picnic blanket. Faux leather handle and straps perfect design: features strong leather straps for a solid hold on accessories a great feel while you carry and enjoy the ultimate picnic basket set. checked pattern inner cotton lining protects all the contents inside the wicker basket. great for a romantic picnic outing at the beach, park or backyard. Beautiful picnic blanket: waterproof oversize 57 inch x 57 inch matching lining pattern blanket with waterproof lined backing to protect against wet grass while you enjoy your picnic. water-proof backing prevents ground moisture from penetrating - no more 'wet bottom' picnics. ideal for grass, picnics, camping, outdoor concerts, tailgates, stadium, sporting events and any other time you'll be hanging out outside. Eco friendly: strong and natural brown wicker basket for extra durability making it strong and long lasting. also features luxurious heavy duty brown carry handles and straps. multifunctional: not just for picnics, it also serves as breakfast, lunch and dinner set for any event. Manufactured upholding the excellent quality control, materials and standards.