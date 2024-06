Kelly & Katie

Phrase Tote

$88.00 $21.99

Buy Now Review It

At DSW

The Leo bag is crafted from buttery vegan leather. The ultra-roomy silhouette boasts wide straps and can be worn over the shoulder, or carried as an oversized clutch. Shop Bags Style HHBTT00007 95% Viscose 5% Elastane Lining: 51% Viscose 49% Cotton Spot Clean Fully Lined Width 20" Height 28.5"