Revlon

Photoready Candid Concealer

$6.59

Revlon Photoready Candid™ Antioxidant Concealer is a skin care inspired concealer that’s ultra blendable, ultra buildable for creamy coverage. It camouflages under-eye puffiness, bags, and dark circles. The concealer features anti-blue light ingredients plus antioxidant and anti-pollution benefits and best of all, no oils, no parabens, no phthalates, no synthetic dyes and no fragrances- it is suitable for sensitive skin. The doe-foot applicator perfect for applying to delicate eye area and delivers medium buildable coverage and natural finish. The concealer is available is 18 shades.