Wet n Wild

Photo Focus Primer Water

$4.99

Buy Now Review It

At Wet n Wild

Ultra light primer waters that hydrate, smooth and brighten skin for a dewy, healthy look. It is an everyday essential to create a smooth, flawless canvas for application. It allows foundation to glide on easily and stay looking fresh for hours. Compliments your final look with the scent of a tropical coconut, the classical scent of floral rose, or the fresh scent of cucumber.