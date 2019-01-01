Riposte x Amnesty

Phoebe Collings-james

At Protection

A message outside the 28th Precinct Police Station in Harlem, New York holds a hollow promise that, "We are here when you need us"—but who is the “you” and “us”? Despite being painted by Franco the Great, an important artist hero in the historic black community of Harlem, the sentiment only appears to serve the growing influx of white and wealthy newcomers into the area. In the foreground stands another man's work and home, full of that morning's bottle collecting. - Phoebe Collings-James