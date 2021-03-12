MAC Cosmetics

Prep + Prime Fix+ Primer And Setting Spray

Details M·A·C Prep + Prime Fix+ Primer and Setting Spray is a lightweight water mist that gently soothes and refreshes skin and finishes makeup. Gives an instant boost of hydration while delivering a soft sheen to refresh and finish makeup. This holy grail of hydrating mists can be used with other products in near-endless ways to improve the wear of makeup, or moisturize and soothe tired skin. Benefits: Sets makeup and refreshes skin Sets and improves wear of makeup for 12 hours Provides allover immediate hydration Dermatologist tested Ophthalmologist tested Non-acnegenic Try M·A·C's Pocket Size Perfection of Prep + Prime Fix+. A Mini M·A·C goes a long way.