The Philodendron Heartleaf is a fast-growing, easy, vining plant. Its graceful, heart-shaped leaves are dark and glossy green in color but almost look transparent at times. Native to Africa and the Canary Islands, the Heartleaf can be grown as a trailer or climber. This full, trailing plant is perfect on top of bookshelves or in a plant hanger where its vines can ‘spill’ out. The Philodendron Heartleaf is incredibly forgiving and will tolerate all kinds of neglect including low light, poor soil, and inconsistent watering. This is a great first-time houseplant or gift for anyone who wants to enjoy the natural beauty of plants without a lot of maintenance.