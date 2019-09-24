Bloomscape

botanical name Philodendron ‘Brasil’ common names Philodendron Brasil, Sweetheart Philodendron, Philodendron Brazil full description The Philodendron Brasil is a fast-growing, easy, vining plant. Its graceful, heart-shaped leaves are dark green with yellow variegation in the center of the leaf. This full, trailing plant is perfect on top of bookshelves or in a plant hanger where its vines can ‘spill’ out. The Philodendron Brazil is incredibly forgiving and will tolerate all kinds of neglect including low light, poor soil, and inconsistent watering. This is a great first-time houseplant or gift for anyone who wants to enjoy the natural beauty of plants without a lot of maintenance. dimensions Plant Size: 12”-16” tall, trails 24” or more Pot Size: Terracotta 7.75” diameter, 6.75” tall What's included Healthy plant in its pot with premium soil — saucer included Free delivery on orders over $50, most plants arrive within a week All the tips and tricks for expert-level care Safe arrival guarantee and 30-day returns on all plants