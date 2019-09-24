botanical name
Philodendron ‘Brasil’
common names
Philodendron Brasil, Sweetheart Philodendron, Philodendron Brazil
full description
The Philodendron Brasil is a fast-growing, easy, vining plant. Its graceful, heart-shaped leaves are dark green with yellow variegation in the center of the leaf. This full, trailing plant is perfect on top of bookshelves or in a plant hanger where its vines can ‘spill’ out.
The Philodendron Brazil is incredibly forgiving and will tolerate all kinds of neglect including low light, poor soil, and inconsistent watering. This is a great first-time houseplant or gift for anyone who wants to enjoy the natural beauty of plants without a lot of maintenance.
dimensions
Plant Size: 12”-16” tall, trails 24” or more
Pot Size: Terracotta 7.75” diameter, 6.75” tall
