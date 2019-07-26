Philip Kingsley

Philip Kingsley Swimcap Water Resistant Mask 75ml

£19.00 £16.14

Buy Now Review It

At Look Fantastic

Protect hair during sunbathing and swimming with Philip Kingsley Swimcap Water-Resistant Mask, a water-resistant, protective hair cream that effectively shields against the damaging effects of chlorine, salt water and UV rays. Originally formulated for the US Olympic synchronized swim team, the cult classic is a favourite amongst professionals; it delivers maximum protection against discolouration and dryness associated with chlorinated or salt water, and sun exposure. Infused with sunscreen, the safeguarding formula intensely hydrates whilst helping to prevent colour fading on colour-treated hair. Hair looks healthy and radiant, and blonde hair is protected against turning green.