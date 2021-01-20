Phase Eight

Phase Eight Louise Embellished Bridal Dress, Champagne

£348.00

Buy Now Review It

At John Lewis

The elegant Louise dress from Phase Eight is designed in a 20s-inspired style, with an intricately beaded cape design and belt. With a semi-sheer yoke revealing a romantic sweetheart neckline underneath, it's finished with a full, floaty skirt, a full lining with boning on the embellished bodice for added definition and a concealed zip fastening.