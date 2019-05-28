FISH EASY
Designed specifically for anglers, this lightweight, Relaxed Fit, nylon shirt dries fast, keeps you cool, and protects against UV rays.
COOLING
Mesh-lined back vents let in and out a cooling breeze—perfect in hot, humid weather.
PERFORMANCE DETAILS
Tabs secure rolled-up sleeves, a rod holder helps keep your hands free, and four chest pockets store your small essentials.
Features:
Omni-Shade UPF 30 provides maximum protection for long hours in the sun
Hidden vents at shoulders add bonus breathability
Buttons at upper arm to convert to a short sleeve
Quick dry
Relaxed fit
Imported
Uses: Water, Fishing
Style# 1011621