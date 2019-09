Le Wand

Petite Wand - Metallic

$155.00 $135.00

Buy Now Review It

At Ella Paradis

Le Wand Petite Le Wand Petite is a giftable, travel-ready set that features a body-safe silicone head and flexible neck, and arrives with a convenient travel case and luxurious packaging. Highlights: Made from 100% Body-Safe Silicone 10 Ultra-Powerful Vibration Intensities 6 Vibration Patterns Cordless and USB Rechargeable Flexible Neck Shower Friendly Comes with a Travel-Lock Includes Convenient Travel Case and Pleasure Guide Luxurious Packaging for Gifting Purposes 1 Year Limited Warranty