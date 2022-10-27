Temple & Grace

Petite Round Diamond Engagement Ring

$1260.00

Buy Now Review It

At Temple & Grace

A gorgeous diamond engagement ring set with a round brilliant cut diamond in a four claw setting in a plain shank. Round Brilliant solitaire engagement ring is set with a 0.15ct stone in the center. This ring style can be customized to your choice of diamonds of any size and quality to meet your desired budget. All rings are available in Platinum, 18K White, Yellow, and Rose Gold. Please contact the Temple and Grace team to learn more about this ring or to request pricing on something specific you may have in mind.