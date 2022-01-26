The Sill

Petite Orange Orchid

The Sill

Add a pop of orange to your tablescape with this popular Phalaenopsis orchid. One of the easiest varieties to grow as a houseplant, it is affectionately called the beginner orchid. You may notice a small amount of blooms on your orchid upon delivery. These blooms will open quicker in a warm indoor setting. It will typically bloom about once a year, for up to three months. After a blooming cycle, the flowers will wilt and fall off. This is the orchid’s way to store up energy to re-bloom again next season.