Petite Heart Signet Ring

$260.00 $234.00

Inspired by Jennie's mother-in-law's vintage Claddagh Ring, a traditional Irish ring from the 17th century that represent love, loyalty and friendship. The ring's meaning generally depends on how it's worn: If you're single, you'd wear it on the right hand with the point of the heart toward the fingertips. If you're in a relationship, you'd wear it on the right hand with the point of the heart toward your wrist. If engaged, you'd wear the ring on your left finger with the heart toward the fingertips, and if married, you'd wear the ring on your left finger with the heart toward your heart. 14k solid gold The height of the heart measures 5mm Gold weighs about 1.7g We offer custom sizes upon request. Please add the Custom Size request to cart from HERE. Custom sizes are final sale. Half sizes are final sale. Engraving 1 letter is included with purchase. Our go to font is York Script but we also accept custom fonts. Don't want any engraving? No problem, leave it blank. Engraved pieces are final sale