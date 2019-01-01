Skip navigation!
Clothing
Tops
Zara
Peter Pan Collar Poplin Blouse
$49.90
Buy Now
Review It
At Zara
Blouse with ruffled Peter Pan collar. Long sleeves. Gathered seam at waist. Tonal embroidered appliqué. Front button closure. MODEL HEIGHT: 5’ 10” (177 cm)
Need a few alternatives?
Babaton
Button-up Western Shirt
C$98.00
from
Aritzia
BUY
Gap
Plaid Wool Shirt Jacket With Detachable Sherpa Collar
$148.00
$74.00
from
Gap
BUY
Gap
Cross-button Boyfriend Shirt
$54.95
$23.85
from
Gap
BUY
Uniqlo
Women Flannel Checked Long-sleeve Shirt
$29.90
$19.90
from
Uniqlo
BUY
More from Zara
Zara
Sequined Velvet Dress
$89.90
from
Zara
BUY
Zara
Mesh Tote Bag
£25.99
from
Zara
BUY
Zara
Cotton Basket With Bamboo Handles
£17.99
from
Zara
BUY
Zara
Animal Print Leather Sandals
£59.99
from
Zara
BUY
More from Tops
promoted
Cuddl Duds
Fleece With Stretch Long-sleeve Top
$30.00
from
Macy's
BUY
Reformation
Cielo Open-back Silk-charmeuse Top
$148.00
from
Net-A-Porter
BUY
Rokit
Vintage 1980s Sweet Baby Jane Striped Prairie Blouse
£20.00
from
Rokit
BUY
Isabel Marant Étoile
Valda Ruffled Cotton-voile Blouse
£240.00
from
Matches Fashion
BUY
