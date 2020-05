Crabtree & Evelyn

Petal Soft Lip Balm

$16.00

Buy Now Review It

At Crabtree & Evelyn

Keep them hanging on to your every word with our Petal Soft Lip Balm. Created to help you kiss goodbye dry lips, our nourishing formula combines rosehip fruit oil, meadowfoam seed oil and Vitamin E, to leave lips irresistibly soft. We love the minty fresh finish, perfect for adding a little zing to your everyday.