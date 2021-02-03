Brandless

Pet Waste Bags

$3.00

Buy Now Review It

At Brandless

Our bags are made with Totally Degradable Plastic Additives (TDPA™) to accelerate the plastic breakdown cycle. Durable for all your pet clean-up needs. Each roll has a cardboard core center vs plastic. The rolls are thicker than the standard roll which allows for a more durable bag and able to pick up larger dog breeds waste. The bags are unscented which don't use any fragrance or essential oil.