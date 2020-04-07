AmazonBasics

Pet Car Booster Bucket Seat – 18x18x16in

$60.06

Bucket-style booster seat keeps pet in one place for distraction-free driving; fits in front or back seat of vehicle Elevated design raises pet up for a better view out the window, making car rides even more fun for Fido Quilted flannel plush top for cozy comfort; durable oxford fabric along the sides and bottom Includes an adjustable security leash for clipping to a harness Measures 18.5 by 17.7 by 15.7 inches (LxWxH); weighs about 2.6 pounds; backed by an AmazonBasics one-year limited warranty Mat cover is machine washable for easy cleaning. Remove cover from mat, machine wash cover separately in cool water with mild detergent; do not use bleach; tumble dry low; do not iron; do not dry clean An Amazon Brand.