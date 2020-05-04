Merci Maman

Personalized Intertwined Necklace

$109.00

Buy Now Review It

At Merci Maman

As seen on Jenna Dewan Tatum! (visit our Celebrity Gallery). Design your own necklace to symbolise the relationship to your loved-ones. The interlinked circles will be engraved by hand with your own unique message showing how you two became one. Whether you want the personalised circle to represent the bond between mother and child, two inseparable lovers or long-time friends, the choice is yours. The two circles move freely between each other and as a result this is one of the few products where we engrave on one side only. 18K gold plated, 18K rose gold plated, 925 sterling silver 18" Gold Plated chain, i.e collarbone length Large Circle (0.8" wide) and small circle (0.5" wide) Personalized with Merci Maman signature cursive script Hand-engraved in our Fulham workshop Complimentary orange gift box