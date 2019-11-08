Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
MORE
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Accessories
Hair Accessories
NOLABEL.EST
Personalized Hair Clip
$35.00
Buy Now
Review It
At BaubleBar
Materials Glass stones, steel clip, zinc casting. Shiny gold or silver plating. Only available in letters. No symbols except for the hashtag (#)
Need a few alternatives?
ASOS Design x Christian Cowan
2 Pack Hairclips
£8.00
from
ASOS
BUY
Messen
Decorative Artificial Pearl Barrettes (set Of 3)
$6.99
from
Amazon
BUY
BaubleBar
Tortoise Initial Hair Pin
$18.00
$13.50
from
BaubleBar
BUY
BaubleBar
Scarlett Hair Clip Set
$16.00
$12.00
from
BaubleBar
BUY
More from NOLABEL.EST
More from Hair Accessories
FugitiveKatCreations
Crystal Tiara
C$25.80
C$23.22
from
Etsy
BUY
H&M
2-pack Satin Scrunchies
$7.99
from
H&M
BUY
ANOTHERME
Another Me Wig Women’s Long Big Wavy Hair Dark Wine Red
$23.50
from
Amazon
BUY
ASOS Design x Christian Cowan
2 Pack Hairclips
£8.00
from
ASOS
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted