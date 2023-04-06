Dust & Things

Personalised Cheese Board

$79.00

Buy Now Review It

At Hard to Find

International shipping Dimensions: 22cm diameter, 4.5cm depth, approximately 1kg weight Material: Hevea hardwood - Natural imperfections may occur. Care instructions: Not dishwasher friendly, hand wipe only. Personalisation: By purchasing this item I confirm that all details of my order are correct and final - Unfortunately no requests for changes can be accepted. Description: If your partner goes mad for cheese they'll love this personalised cheese board they can use straight away with a slab of cheddar. Featuring a swivelling compartment and 4 stainless steel cheese cutlery, this set is easy to whip out when you have people over for cheese and wine and can be stored away simply without fuss. A thoughtful personalised birthday gift for cheese lovers, this design can be completely personalised with the date, name and text of your choice, or you can get creative and have something completely different! Want to create an extra special gift? Add a personalised message of your choice to the back of the board i.e. 'I almost love you as much as cheese' Or include one of our gift boxes to make your cheeseboard ready for gifting right away! This cheese board and knife set will be cherished far into the future whether it's a thoughtful family gift or a birthday or anniversary present for the one you love.