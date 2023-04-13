Perrier-Jouet

Perrier-jouet Belle Époque Champagne Vintage

Perrier-Jouët Belle Époque is one of the world's truly great elegant Champagnes. Named after the 'golden age' in France during the late 19th century, Belle Époque is still today bottled in the striking hand-painted bottle that is instantly recognisable the world over. A 50% Chardonnay, 45% Pinot Noir and 5% Pinot Meunier, the strength of this prestige cuvée is in its finesse and elegance rather than power or fruit. Adding to this spectacular Champagne's aura of grace and class was the fact that is was personally chosen to be the Champagne poured at the Monaco wedding of HRH Prince Albert II of Monaco and Princess Charlene.