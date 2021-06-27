Perricone MD

Perricone Md Hypoallergenic Nourishing Moisturiser

$105.00

Buy Now Review It

At Mecca

Formulated with olive polyphenols, vitamin E, and squalene, this anti-inflammatory cream is designed to deeply hydrate, reduce fine lines and correct discolouration overtime, leaving skin more youthful and smooth. It’s dermatologist-tested, fragrance-free, hypoallergenic and non-comedogenic, making it a fail-safe moisturiser for anyone with sensitive skin. Key ingredients: Olive polyphenols: a non-acidic, easily absorbed and highly effective ingredient gentle enough for sensitive skin that hydrates while combating loss of firmness. Vitamin E: soothes and repairs irritated skin. Squalene: Helps reduce fine lines and discolouration while nourishing surface skin cells. Made without: Animal products or fragrance