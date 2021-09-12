Scarlet

Period Proof Everyday Brief – Light

$29.00

Introducing leak-proof period underwear that is easy to use and saves the planet from tonnes of waste. Depending on your flow, these period undies can either replace single-use pads and tampons or act as a back-up and just-in-case protection. The Everyday Brief (Light to Moderate) technical gusset absorbs up to 2 tsp of liquid - with naturally breathable and super soft organic cotton for the ultimate in comfort and confidence. Worn on their own for light days or as back up protection on your heavy days.