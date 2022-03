Whistles

Peria Exotic Floral Dress

£199.00 £30.35

Buy Now Review It

At eBay

The occasion dress that will transform your working wardrobe. Designed in a vivid yellow hue, it has been printed with an exotic floral print that is perfect for summer. The halter neck design and tie detailing add extra elegance, whilst the silhouette cinches in at the waist for added definition. Wear with minimalist accessories to let the dress do all the talking.