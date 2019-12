Glossier

Perfecting Skin Tint

$26.00

Buy Now Review It

At Glossier

In the land between bare skin and makeup makeup exists the imperceptible wash of color that is our Perfecting Skin Tint. What does it do? Evens out discoloration and leaves your face looking toned, smooth, and dewy. The breathable, ultra thin formula auto-fits to skin, making application as simple as throwing on moisturizer. What won’t it do? Hide your freckles, cake your pores, or cover you up. Comes in 12 super sheer, adaptable shades.