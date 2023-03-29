J.Crew

Perfect Lightweight Jacket

Product Details Meet your new windy-weather layer. With water-repellent fabric, a longer hem in the back for extra coverage (and splash protection), a flattering elastic bungee at the waist and a cute (and practical) hood with an extended collar, this jacket will have you looking forward to less-than-perfect weather. By buying cotton products from J.Crew, you're supporting our investment in Better Cotton's mission to help cotton communities survive and thrive while protecting and restoring the environment. This product is sourced through a system of mass balance and therefore may not contain Better Cotton. 63% cotton/37% polyamide. Hooded. Snap closure with hidden zip. Flap welt pockets. Functional snaps at cuffs. Unlined. Machine wash. Import. Item BP290.