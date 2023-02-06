Living Proof

Perfect Hair Day (phd) Shampoo

$53.00

Buy Now Review It

At Mecca

The MECCA view: Give hair an instant boost with this hydrating shampoo engineered to cleanse hair gently yet effectively, while leaving it silky and shiny. The luxe lather gently yet effectively cleanses hair to remove dirt sweat, oil, pollution, and product buildup without stripping or over-drying strands. Leave hair silkier, shinier, and healthier-looking with each wash.