Bobbi Brown

Perfect Glow Cheek & Lip Kit

$70.00

Buy Now Review It

At Bobbi Brown

What It Is A glow-on-the-go kit... A glow-on-the-go kit featuring full sizes of our Luxe Lip Color and Highlighting Powder in wearable tones, plus a mini Face Blender Brush. A $114 value, yours for $70. Full-Size Highlighting Powder in Afternoon Glow - 8 g Full-Size Luxe Lip Color in Hibiscus - 3.8 g Mini Face Blender Brush How to Use Use the Face Blender... Use the Face Blender Brush to sweep Highlighting Powder across the cheekbones, down the bridge of the nose, along the décolletage—anywhere you want to add a glow. Swipe Luxe Lip Color on top and bottom lips and press together.