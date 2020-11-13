Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Canada
Search
Products from
Shop
Shoes
Heels
Sarah Flint
Perfect Emma
$355.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Sarah Flint
Triple-dyed Italian suede upper Tortoise printed patent leather heel Leather lining and insole Leather outsole with full rubber forepart
Need a few alternatives?
Nine West
Arlene Pointy Toe Pumps
$89.00
from
Nine West
BUY
Magda Butrym
Red Leather Heels
C$280.13
from
Vestiaire Collective
BUY
Magda Butrym
Red Leather Heels
£159.46
from
Vestiaire Collective
BUY
Staud
Croc-effect Leather Mules
£245.00
£73.70
from
Net-A-Porter
BUY
More from Sarah Flint
Sarah Flint
Emma Sling Pump
$345.00
from
Sarah Flint
BUY
Sarah Flint
Natalie Flats
$345.00
from
Sarah Flint
BUY
Sarah Flint
Perfect Pump 50
$355.00
from
Sarah Flint
BUY
Sarah Flint
Perfect Pump 85
$355.00
from
Sarah Flint
BUY
More from Heels
L'intervalle
Adora Taupe Patent
C$138.00
C$129.99
from
L'Intervalle
BUY
promoted
H&M
Patent Pumps
$29.99
from
H&M
BUY
promoted
H&M
Tie-strap Pumps
$34.99
from
H&M
BUY
promoted
Marc Fisher
Laynie Slingback Pumps
$89.00
from
Macy's
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted