Zipcode Design

Peoples Blue/beige Area Rug (4'3 X 6'3)

$316.48 $116.47

Buy Now Review It

At Wayfair

This rug weaves together modern design and Impressionist inspiration to create a rug that is suitable for any home's decor. The combination of complementary colors and natural design makes this rugs the perfect addition to any room, creating an attractive accent for all types of floors. Watercolor effects generate a feeling of soothing comfort.