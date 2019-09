Fresh

Peony Spot-correcting Brightening Essence

£58.00

Buy Now Review It

At Harrods

Peony Spot-Correcting Brightening Essence is a highly effective formula from Fresh. Containing the latest blend of brightening ingredients, the exclusive blend of peony and liquorice root extracts and vitamin C glucoside is clinically proven to help brighten skin tone, clarify, lighten, and visibly reduce the appearance of age spots and imperfections*.